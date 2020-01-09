Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: The defendant drove an unlicensed car without a driver’s licence.
COURT: The defendant drove an unlicensed car without a driver’s licence.
News

’Cavalier’ driver never had a licence

Timothy Cox
9th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLACKWATER man, who never got a licence, “thought it was bad, but not an offence” to drive without one.

Dathan Ross Drummond, 24, appeared in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on Thursday to answer two charges – driving without a licence and driving an unregistered car.

The court heard that, on December 8 last year, Drummond drove a friend’s car from Bedford Weir before being intercepted by police on Sagittarius Road.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said that when asked for his licence, Mr Drummond responded, “Don’t got one. I never had a licence.”

“He was not aware that it was an offence to drive unlicensed,” Sgt Ongheen said.

“He thought it was bad, but not an offence.”

Police checks confirmed that Drummond had never obtained a driver’s licence.

Magistrate Robert Walker described the offences as “a little bit cavalier”.

“Your traffic history suggests (having a licence) has not been in the forefront of your mind in the past,” he said.

Drummond pleaded guilty and was fined $600.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck roll closes major rural road

        premium_icon Truck roll closes major rural road

        News Police were called to the scene of a truck roll at 4.30am today

        COURT: See the list of people appearing in court today

        premium_icon COURT: See the list of people appearing in court today

        News More than 20 people will front Magistrates Court in Blackwater today.

        Central Highlands horse races in Magic Millions

        premium_icon Central Highlands horse races in Magic Millions

        News Tarzan will be racing for a cool $580,000 in first prize money.

        Police identify man who died in Peak Downs Hwy truck crash

        premium_icon Police identify man who died in Peak Downs Hwy truck crash

        News Police have identified the man who died in today's Peak Downs Highway truck...