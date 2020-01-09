’Cavalier’ driver never had a licence

COURT: The defendant drove an unlicensed car without a driver’s licence.

A BLACKWATER man, who never got a licence, “thought it was bad, but not an offence” to drive without one.

Dathan Ross Drummond, 24, appeared in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on Thursday to answer two charges – driving without a licence and driving an unregistered car.

The court heard that, on December 8 last year, Drummond drove a friend’s car from Bedford Weir before being intercepted by police on Sagittarius Road.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said that when asked for his licence, Mr Drummond responded, “Don’t got one. I never had a licence.”

“He was not aware that it was an offence to drive unlicensed,” Sgt Ongheen said.

“He thought it was bad, but not an offence.”

Police checks confirmed that Drummond had never obtained a driver’s licence.

Magistrate Robert Walker described the offences as “a little bit cavalier”.

“Your traffic history suggests (having a licence) has not been in the forefront of your mind in the past,” he said.

Drummond pleaded guilty and was fined $600.