The Caxton Hotel is under police investigation after allegedly sneaking Broncos legend Allan Langer in the back door of the pub for his birthday celebration, police have confirmed.

Langer was stood down alongside two other Brisbane Broncos staff members last week for breaching the NRL's COVID rules.

New information emerged Tuesday evening with a source from Queensland Police confirming the hotel was being investigated for breaching COVID rules.

The Courier-Mail was also told the 54-year-old was allegedly snuck into the venue and not signed in, causing the breach.

The Caxton Hotel declined to comment.

The Caxton Hotel, where Allan Langer went for his birthday celebration with two fellow Broncos staff members.

Langer attended the pub with conditioning duo Ryan Whitley and Blake Duncan. The three were stopped from travelling for the match against the Rabbitohs on the weekend.

Langer and Whitley are the only assistants permitted to travel for away games under the NRL's COVID rules

The Broncos released a statement last week confirming the triumvirate were sent for coronavirus testing.

"Three Broncos staff members will undergo COVID-19 testing after attending a private function in Brisbane," the statement read.

"The club became aware of the matter today involving football staff Allan Langer, Ryan Whitley and Blake Duncan, and contacted the NRL immediately.

"As a precaution, those staff have been placed on 'COVID Holds', and will undergo testing before returning to the Project Apollo bubble.

The pub visit came amid a string of breaches of the NRL's own COVID rules, including Wayne Bennett attending a restaurant and Tevita Pangai Jr's visit to a barber shop.

Originally published as Caxton investigated over Langer 'breach'