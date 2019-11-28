CCTV: Police allege man threatened taxi driver, didn't pay

Police are looking to speak to the man in this image.

Police are looking to speak to the man in this image.

HAVE you seen this man?

At around 2.47pm on October 29 a taxi driver picked up the pictured man from Christie St, Walkervale.

Police allege the man has then begun arguing with the taxi driver about the booking fee.

Police say that due to the man continuing to argue with the taxi driver, the taxi driver has stopped and told the man to get another cab.

Police allege the man then threatened the taxi driver both verbally and physically before exiting the cab and refusing to pay the fare.

Anyone who has information about the person pictured, or has information about the theft, is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1902144894.