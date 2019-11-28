Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking to speak to the man in this image.
Police are looking to speak to the man in this image.
News

CCTV: Police allege man threatened taxi driver, didn't pay

Crystal Jones
by
27th Nov 2019 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you seen this man? 

At around 2.47pm on October 29 a taxi driver picked up the pictured man from Christie St, Walkervale.

Police allege the man has then begun arguing with the taxi driver about the booking fee.

Police say that due to the man continuing to argue with the taxi driver, the taxi driver has stopped and told the man to get another cab.

Police allege the man then threatened the taxi driver both verbally and physically before exiting the cab and refusing to pay the fare. 

Anyone who has information about the person pictured, or has information about the theft, is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1902144894.

crime fare evasion police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strong focus on water safety

        Strong focus on water safety

        News Central Highlands authorities shine a light on water safety in the lead up to the Christmas season.

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:00 PM
        Pin pulled on mine plans promising hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon Pin pulled on mine plans promising hundreds of jobs

        Business The CQ mine was pegged to inject more than $60 million into the local economy.

        State challenges native title feud for Adani land

        premium_icon State challenges native title feud for Adani land

        Politics Fight for recognition brought to CQ court as native claimants claim rights to 3...

        Help’s on the way for Central Queenslanders in need

        premium_icon Help’s on the way for Central Queenslanders in need

        Health ‘It will be good to see what comes next’ CEO says hundreds could be better off