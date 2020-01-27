Bridges confirms split after drink driving charge

Michelle Bridges has confirmed her split from Steve 'Commando' Willis a day after being caught mid-range drink driving with her five-year-old son in the car.

The 49-year-old The Biggest Loser star was allegedly pulled over in a 4WD in Sydney's eastern suburbs at around 11.25am on Australia Day.

"I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment," she said in a statement obtained exclusively by The Daily Telegraph.

Bridges has built a decorated career as a TV personality and personal trainer.

"This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship. This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions."

NSW Police confirmed the TV star had been caught in a roadside breath test.

"A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result," police confirmed in a statement. "A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time."

Bridges, from Potts Point, who overseas a health and wellness empire with her 12 Week Body Transformation programs, was stopped at a stationary roadside breath testing operation on New South Head Rd where she allegedly failed an initial breath test.

Bridges was stopped at a roadside breath testing operation in the eastern suburbs. Picture: Justin Lloyd

She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086.

Bridges was given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

News of a split between Bridges and Willis comes just over a month after the pair were photographed smiling as they enjoyed a day out at the beach in Sydney with their young son, Axel.

A month later Bridges sparked wedding speculation when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram. The post had the caption "inevitable" with an image of the pair dressed in formal attire and what looked like a wedding dress for her.

The pair met as trainers on The Biggest Loser in 2007 when they were both in relationships with other people. They began dating six years later after they had separated from their respective partners.

Willis has three children from his previous relationship while Axel is Bridges only child.

In September, Bridges spoke to News Corp's Kidspot website about motherhood, admitting it was a struggle to find balance between being a parent and looking after herself.

"I was always very career-focused, and now that I've got this beautiful little boy in my life, and three other amazing children, I realise now that it is critically important - for my own sanity, but also for them - to see that as a role model, that I look after myself, I give myself self-care, that I put myself as much a priority as I put them. That it's not always that they're the ones that get everything," she told the website. "They still get everything that they need, but they also see that I will make sure that I get what I need - and even if that's just 30 minutes. I mean, luxury would be an hour of my time, and that might be a workout, that might be a walk, that might be meditation, that might be just going to get my nails done or whatever."