Celebrate the Nogoa

It's Nogoa November again! Bring the family along for a free, fun day on Saturday, November 24, at the Emerald Botanic Gardens. Discover the river like never before on a guided kayak tour, go on a gardens treasure hunt or kick back for a social coffee while the kids enjoy the fun fair. Activities run from 10am-2pm on the west-side of the Emerald Botanic Gardens, near the Vince Lester Bridge. In wet weather, the event will be relocated to the carpark at McIndoe Park. For up-to-date information, visit Central Highalnds Regional Council's website, call 1300242686 or visit one of the customer service centres.

Fun run in the gardens

GET UP and start your day in the best possible way with the Emerald Botanic Gardens parkrun. It starts at 7am every Saturday and you can choose whether you walk, run, jog or even skip the beautiful 5km track. It is free to participate and is open to all ages and all levels of fitness. If you're a competitive runner, you can register for a barcode and get your running time recorded to keep track of your personal best. Pets are allowed to join you on the run, so make sure you bring them along. Throw on your running shoes, grab your family or friends and come down to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens this weekend.

Springsure Tournament

MARK it in your calendars, Dooley's Tavern Springsure is holding an Open Old-Style Two-Bowl Triples Fast n Furious Tournament next weekend. Fast n Furious mixes social bowls with competitive bowls. The two-day tournament kicks off at 11.45am next Saturday, November 10, at Dooley's Tavern Springsure with lunch and an induction. With $5,100 worth of cash up for grabs and free dress, this is an event not to be missed. There is a $120 nomination fee per player. Register and pay nominations online today at jackattack.com.au/ Play-Now. For more information contact Peter Spencer on 0422926959.

Spring Carnival races

SPRING is in the air and Moranbah Race Club is hard at work gearing up for its Spring Carnival. Held next Saturday, November 10, at Treasure Park, gates will be open from 11am. The day promises to be fun for the family and will feature a variety of entertainment and compelling racing action to keep you occupied until late. There will be live entertainment by Out of Our Trio, Fashions on the Field, a jumping castle for the kids, men's undies race and heated race action. Tickets will be on sale for $15 per person and available on the day at the gate. For more information, phone 0447139301 or secretary Kay on 0407709201.

Middlemount carols

COME along next weekend for the Middlemount Community Christmas Carols and Celebrations. The celebrations will commence at 2pm next Saturday, November 10, at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club. There will be something for everyone, with inflatable entertainment for the kids, Emerald Car Club, market stalls, traditional Santa pictures, live music from Anna Farquhar, Christmas Carols sung by Middlemount C & K and Middlemount Community School Choir, fireworks display, best dressed contest for both kids and adults, as well as a lucky door prize. This is an afternoon not to miss.