Celebrated artist bringing printmaking to Isaac

BUDDING Isaac artists of all skills will have a chance to work with acclaimed First Nations artist and master printmaker Jenuarrie, as she returns to the Isaac region to conduct free printmaking workshops.

From February 22 to February 27, Jenuarrie will facilitate free one-day workshops across the Isaac region.

Participants will learn how to create a design using a linocut and to print that design on paper, with the completed artwork on display from 3 March at the Coalface Art Gallery in Moranbah.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the theme of the workshops, “celebrating Isaac women” was timely, coming into Queensland Women’s Week and International Women’s Day.

“It is a privilege to have an inspirational woman such as Jenuarrie here sharing her skills with locals and visitors,” Mayor Baker said.

“Council is committed to supporting programs that encourage creativity.

“By encapsulating the theme of celebrating our Isaac women we have a chance to see the innovative and artistic works of the amazing women that make up our great region.

“The public will be able to view the prints on the walls of the Coalface Art Gallery during March.”

The printmaking workshops are made possible thanks to grant funding through the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF). The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Isaac Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

Participants interested in attending a workshop can secure their place by booking in with the staff at any Isaac library or by calling Council on 1300 ISAACS (1300 47 22 27).

Workshops go from 9.30am to 3pm.

Saturday, February 22: Flaggy Rock Community Centre

Sunday, February 23: Glenden Recreation Centre

Tuesday, February 25: Old Clermont Pottery Hut, Cnr Capricorn & Beatty Streets, Clermont

Wednesday, February 26: Dysart Arts (formerly Girl Guides Hut), 6 Caswell Street, Dysart

Thursday, February 27: Moranbah Arts, 38 Bacon Street, Moranbah

The prints will feature in an exhibition in the Coalface Art Gallery, Isaac’s premier art space in Moranbah. The exhibition will be launched at a morning tea event on Tuesday, 3 March at 10.15am. Workshop participants and the public are invited to attend. The exhibit will be on display until Friday, 27 March.