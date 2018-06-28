Celebrating 15 years of frivolity

CORKS FLY: This year's Garden Party is celebrating 15 years by going back to its roots.

AN EXCLUSIVE ladies only event is celebrating 15 years by going back to its roots.

The Garden Party is a highly anticipated annual ladies only event held at Moranbah East State School, drawing in more than 500 women from around the region.

Run by a subcommittee of the school's P&C, the event is described as a "wonderful evening allowing women the chance to de-stress and connect with their friends in a warm and entertaining atmosphere”.

"Ladies can expect a five course meal, wide selection of drinks, a live band, fashions on the field and raffles,” Moranbah East State School P&C Association Garden Party Subcommittee president Belinda Farrow said.

"This year we have themed the event back to the original Garden Party style in honour of the very first event held.

"The Garden Party event is such a fun night for the ladies.

"It gives all the ladies of Moranbah and surrounding communities the chance for a night to let their hair down and relax with good food and friends.

"Ladies are encouraged to wear traditional Garden Party attire of their choice, including hats and fascinators.”

The Garden Party is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the school and brings in much needed funds.

"All the funds raised go to the P&C to assist the school with purchases that benefit the children directly,” Ms Farrow said. "This year we are aiming at raising $178,000.”

Held at Moranbah East State School's grounds, the event will commence at 4.30pm Saturday, August 25.

Tickets are $85 each and seating is for eight people per table.

Get in fast as tickets are selling out. See the Facebook page for more information.