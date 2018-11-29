Celebrating 20 years of giving

GIVING: The Central Highlands HOG chapter is hosting its 20th annual Toy and Poker Run on Saturday, December 4.

GIVING: The Central Highlands HOG chapter is hosting its 20th annual Toy and Poker Run on Saturday, December 4. Contributed

GARRY Dalton put the wheels in motion for the first festive season Harley Owners Group (HOG) Toy Run 20 years ago because he wanted all children to experience the joy of receiving gifts at Christmas - a luxury that as a child he mostly went without.

Mr Dalton, who this year with his wife Vicky and the Central Highlands HOG chapter, is organising the 20th Annual Toy and Poker Run, said that as one of seven children in a "very poor” family, birthdays and Christmases were not a feast of food and new toys.

"If it wasn't for my uncles and aunts we wouldn't have had a Christmas,” he said.

"Most of the time, my Christmas presents were my school uniforms and school shoes and maybe a little plastic gun.

"And I always said that when I grew up, if I could do something to help kids get a good toy, I would, so, that's how it came about.”

He said locals were "very kind” and with the Salvation Army, had worked hard to ensure children in the region received new toys for Christmas through the annual Toy and Poker Run.

And, Mr Dalton said, he liked sitting down now to

his own Christmas meal, knowing "I've put a smile

on a kid's face, or knowing

a family is getting a hamper”.

The Annual Toy and Poker run will donate all proceeds and toys to the Salvation Army, who will distribute them throughout the area.

All bikes and cars are welcome on the run, and anyone can make donations on the day.

Registration for the poker run is $10 per hand of five cards, and the meeting point is 10am at the Maraboon Tavern carpark for an 11am departure.

Riders on the Poker Run will head out to Fairbairn Dam village, then back to Maraboon Tavern for 12.30pm, where people are invited to join the riders and bring a toy donation.

The raffle prize, an $800 split system air-conditioning unit donated by L&H Emerald, will be part of a multi-prize raffle draw.

To make donations of cash or prizes for the raffle, contact Garry on 0402402654.

Don't miss the chance to put a smile on a child's face this Christmas season.