Celebrating 50 years of school

BLACKWATER State School is celebrating 50 years next weekend and you're invited.

The school officially opened on October 12, 1968.

To celebrate this milestone, the P&C Association has organised an evening of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

"There will be market stalls, mini eat street, free amusement rides, face painting, petting zoo, as well as live entertainment from Vegas to Vancouver and Laura and Jeremy,” president of the Blackwater State School P&C Association, Shanyn Goff, said.

"We will also have a bar operating and our school hall set up with photos of past years of schooling.”

Mrs Goff said she could not wait to see the community enjoy the evening, reminisce and catch up with old school friends and teachers.

"It's all about celebrating the number of years the school has been here and seeing everyone come back to visit where they grew up, made their childhood friends and learnt so much they could then take with them to be where they are today,” she said.

"School is one of the things you always remember.

"We would love to see our past and present students and teachers come along and celebrate with us and see how the school has changed and grown.”

The event is scheduled to take place next Saturday, October 13, at Blackwater State School.

Celebrations are set to run from 4-10pm, so bring your friends and family and don't miss out.

The Blackwater State School 50-year Celebration is a free event open to the whole community.

Tickets are available through www.eventbrite.com.

