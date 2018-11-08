Celebrating for good cause

CHEERS: Marion Collins, Rilla Evans, Allison Close and Sue Leach at the Our Rainbow House Melbourne Cup Races Party.

CHEERS: Marion Collins, Rilla Evans, Allison Close and Sue Leach at the Our Rainbow House Melbourne Cup Races Party. Aden Stokes

EMERALD locals gathered at Our Rainbow House this week to celebrate the Melbourne Cup and raise money for a good cause.

Our Rainbow House supports a community on the outskirts of Lusaka, Zambia, in the care of their orphaned children.

The day saw one over-the-moon Emerald local, Jan Catip, receive a surprise call saying she had won the car raffle, a Hyundai Tucson worth $32,000.

With tickets being sold down to the last minute, Alison Ray couldn't be more proud of the generosity shown by the community.

"It made me feel really proud and I just wish the little kids were here to see it, they'll never see anything like this,” she said.

"They are on the street and they have no hope of an education because they've got no money.

"There's 7800 orphans there and we are helping 57 to get an education, which we are really proud of.”

With more than 2000 tickets sold, about $18,000 was raised.