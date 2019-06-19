Celebrating our great people

Thank you

ON WEDNESDAY, June 12 we celebrated School Officers' Day.

School officers and support staff were recognised for their significant contribution to our school community by students, teachers and families.

School officers and support staff undertake important roles in our schools.

They perform a variety of essential and diverse roles, from administrators to librarians and teacher aides.

The support of school officers greatly enhances students' education and supports the work of teachers.

At St Brigid's the students celebrated these amazing people by making thoughtful, personalised gifts that reflect the amazing work they do with the students.

The P&F also held a morning tea to say thank you for all the hard work they put in, helping both students and teachers.

Fiacre #1

AS THE rides and side shows roll into Emerald, the excitement at St Brigid's builds as the students prepare work samples and whole school displays ready to enter the 'School Work' section of the show.

This year the schools had the choice to set up a school display with a theme of their choice.

St Brigid's chose to do the theme 'What learning looks like at St Brigid's'.

Every grade worked on a different display piece showing off what learning has been occurring in their classrooms.

From under the sea creatures, 'Bullying. No Way!' to BeeBots, every class was able to show case the amazing work that occurs at St Brigid's.

Students also had the opportunity to enter a number of different individual sections including drawing, handwriting, poetry, persuasive writing and wanted posters.

With a number of students across a variety of grades entering these different sections, we were proud to have a number of students receive first, second, third and highly commended certificates for their work across a range of areas.

The students were very proud of their effort, as were the parents and staff at St Brigid's.

The school also entered the show's scarecrow competition.

Each student helped to design and decorate Fiacre (St Fiacre is the patron saint of gardeners), the St Brigid's scarecrow.

Over six feet tall and four feet wide, Fiacre was not going to be missed by the judges.

Proudly supporting a blue sash, the students and staff were ecstatic to hear the Fiacre had come in first place for the scarecrow display.

This competition and creation was just in time, as our gardening club starts to swing into gear - wearing big smiles on their faces knowing they now have a guardian to watch over and protect their vegetable gardens and greenhouse.