Celebrating proud heritage and culture

NAIDOC CELEBRATION: The raising of the flags at the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy's NAIDOC ceremony in Emerald. Aaron Goodwin

ON NAIDOC Week this week , State Government staff and community members came together to celebrate the culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander

peoples.

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy hosted, alongside members of the Central Queensland Indigenous Development (CQID) community group, a welcome to country too celebrate NAIDOC week in Emerald on July 8.

Department customer support officer Maria Wiringi, who organised the event, said staff were delighted to have members of the CQID community group come share their heritage and discuss how everyone can work together for a shared future.

"A healthy culture is one created through shared stories, beliefs, purpose, language and outcomes,” Ms Wiringi said.

"Sharing helps people interact in a meaningful way ensuring that culture and traditions are passed on to future

generations.

"NAIDOC reminds us to make real inroads to strengthen relationships within Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to share our community and our

future.

"It's important to share culture because, as far as we think we've come, we can still go further.”

The event included a smoking ceremony by local Kairi man and CQID member, Darryl Black, followed by the raising of the Indigenous flag.

"It's important to share culture because, as much as we know about each other, we still have a lot to

learn.”

