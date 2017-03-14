37°
Celebrating women for all they achieve

11th Mar 2017 10:27 AM
INSPIRING: Award nominees and winners with keynote speaker Alana Boyd, Cr Lyn Jones and Mayor Anne Baker at International Women's Day celebrations in Isaac.
INSPIRING: Award nominees and winners with keynote speaker Alana Boyd, Cr Lyn Jones and Mayor Anne Baker at International Women's Day celebrations in Isaac. Contributed

ISAAC'S bold, involved and inspiring women celebrated International Women's Day at events in Moranbah and Clermont this week.

Held in support of Queensland Women's Week, the events also awarded inspiring local women at ceremonies held in each town.

Mayor Anne Baker said it was fantastic to see such a great turnout at each event.

"Local ladies enjoyed everything from a craft morning to free luncheons and prizes for best dressed,” she said.

"We were also treated to the inspiring story of guest speaker and triple Olympian pole vaulter Alana Boyd.

"International Women's Day is not just about appreciating those who have achieved publicly.

"It's our opportunity to celebrate all women and encourage them to create change through being bold and involved.

"It's about our grandmothers, mothers, sisters, daughters and friends - the women whose daily contributions make our lives and communities brighter.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate the wonderful women of Isaac.”

To see photos of the ladies who celebrated at events in Clermont and Moranbah on Wednesday, turn to page 54.

Further coverage from events in Isaac and the Central Highlands will feature in next week's edition.

Topics:  clermont international women's day isaac regional council moranbah

