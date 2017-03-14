Celebrating women for all they achieve

INSPIRING: Award nominees and winners with keynote speaker Alana Boyd, Cr Lyn Jones and Mayor Anne Baker at International Women's Day celebrations in Isaac.

ISAAC'S bold, involved and inspiring women celebrated International Women's Day at events in Moranbah and Clermont this week.

Held in support of Queensland Women's Week, the events also awarded inspiring local women at ceremonies held in each town.

Mayor Anne Baker said it was fantastic to see such a great turnout at each event.

"Local ladies enjoyed everything from a craft morning to free luncheons and prizes for best dressed,” she said.

"We were also treated to the inspiring story of guest speaker and triple Olympian pole vaulter Alana Boyd.

"International Women's Day is not just about appreciating those who have achieved publicly.

"It's our opportunity to celebrate all women and encourage them to create change through being bold and involved.

"It's about our grandmothers, mothers, sisters, daughters and friends - the women whose daily contributions make our lives and communities brighter.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate the wonderful women of Isaac.”

