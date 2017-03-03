Celebrating women

CELEBRATE bold, involved and inspiring women this International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8. Olympic pole vaulter Alana Boyd is joining celebrations at Moranbah, Clermont and Nebo and will speak to women at the events. Isaac council is hosting events at Middlemount, Dysart, Clermont and Moranbah as well as holding Inspiring Women in Isaac Awards. For more details visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au or call Council's Customer Service Centre on 1300 472 227.