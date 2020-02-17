Celebrations at St Brigid’s Primary

FIRST DAY: Prep Red students on the first day of school.

FIRST DAY: Prep Red students on the first day of school.

New year

THIS year, St Brigid’s welcomed 41 new Prep students into the school community and, for the first time since foundation in 2014, the school has the opportunity to provide two classes in each year level.

The school began the year with new principal, Mrs Tegan Green, and welcomed new staff; Mrs Selena Cutting, Mrs Angela Robinson, Miss Luci Sutton and Mr Michael Smale.

Everyone has settled into the school routine, reconnected with friends and is looking forward to a great year ahead.

Prep Blue students on the first day of school.

St Brigid’s Day

FEBRUARY 1, in the first week of Term 1, was St Brigid’s Feast Day.

St Brigid was a woman of great strength but also gentleness, as shown in her compassion, charity and peaceful nature.

These are all qualities the St Brigid’s Emerald school community is inspired to emulate and are reflected in the school motto, ‘Gentleness and Strength’.

To celebrate St Brigid’s Day, the day began with a whole school liturgy followed by fun storytelling, craft, skits and even butter making!

New leaders

THIS year is a significant year for St Brigid’s as their first Prep students are now the 2020 school leaders.

On February 11 St Brigid’s held its Opening School Mass and presented their new captains and Year 6 leaders to the school community.

At the mass, Fr Matthias spoke about the importance of being involved in the school community, working hard and being a good friend, just like Jesus and St Brigid.

Following mass, school captains Ella Bain and Eliza Krawczyk and house captains, Marty Berry, Paxton Rix, Rochelle Saunders, Matthew Finlay, Lukas Sihlberg and Ryan Newby were presented with their leadership badges.

All Year 6 students proudly wear a school leaders badge and look forward to the many ways they can show leadership at St Brigid’s this year.