Steve Jacobs’ public swipe at wife

Steve Jacobs is in the midst of a bitter breakup with his wife.

Steve Jacobs is in the midst of a bitter breakup with his wife.

WEEKEND Today Show weatherman Steve Jacobs has made a public swipe at his estranged wife amid a bitter break-up.

Jacobs took to his Instagram on Saturday morning to post about a medical procedure and appeared to not be able to resist taking the opportunity to hit out at his wife Rose Jacobs, a Sydney Weekender presenter, in the process.

They are understood to be in the midst of divorce proceedings.

"After 12 months of not being able to smell I had sinus surgery yesterday," he wrote.

"My surgeon said I will now be able to smell everything even betrayal.

"Should have done it a year ago."

Rose is also no stranger to airing the pair's dirty laundry on social media.

"HAPPY DANCE! Settlement has gone through five minutes ago on my new apartment in Bronte!!!!!!!! Pop the champagne!!!!," she wrote in a series of Instagram post when she split with Steve earlier this year.

"Thank you to the most incredible family and friends who have supported me during this massive life changing process! You know who you are xxx."

The former couple sold their five-bedroom matrimonial home in Coogee for a staggering $4.6 million in April, further cementing their split.

It came after Steve retired from his full time role on Today in 2016 for semi retirement in Vanuatu, commuting back to Sydney for work on the weekend, with Rose and their two daughters.

In March this year, sources close to the pair confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that Rose and Steve had parted ways after nearly seven years together.

Last month, Rose exclusively told news.com.au about the complicated end of her seven year marriage to the loveable television personality.

"People didn't realise we were already on the knife's edge by the time we arrived (in Vanuatu)," she said.

The idyllic life many thought the couple were living was a myth. After one year in the South Pacific paradise, reports of AVO applications and altercations surfaced before it was announced the seemingly perfect marriage had ended.

Steve and Rose Jacobs.

In July this year, they both moved back to the city they escaped - but to separate lives.

"I've been through hell and back with this," Rose said at a Bronte coffee shop in Sydney's eastern suburbs, around the corner from the apartment she recently purchased.

"I now know that trying to pretend it's been all happy days is not helping anyone. My focus now … it's on my girls and moving forward. I don't have a problem (admitting) that the shiny, public image was not true and there was a lot of heartbreak behind the scenes."

The couple - who first met on the set of the Today show in 2007 and married in an intimate ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, three years later - had been suffering through "years of turmoil" that counselling couldn't fix.

In his demanding on-air job, Steve worked 300 days out of the year on the road, putting in 14 hours a day. Their relationship broke down.