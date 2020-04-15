Cells flooded and jail in lockdown amid protests

A jail is in lockdown after prisoners trashed windows and flooded their cells amid growing unrest after coronavirus health measures banned family visits.

A BRISBANE jail has been locked down after prisoners trashed windows and flooded their cells today.

The incident at Borallon jail follows a "code silver" at the centre last night in which three prisoners took to the rooftop.

There was also riot or code black at Woodford jail yesterday involving about 15 inmates and a separate external threat at Maryborough jail after a drone was seen flying nearby.

There has been growing unrest across the state's jails after coronavirus health measures banned family and friends visiting.

Officers have questioned if some of the anger revolves around prisoners not being able to get drugs brought in during the visits.

Some officers have described today's incident as a riot however prisoners were inside their cells. They also said TVs were smashed however a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman did not confirm that aspect when asked.

The spokesman confirmed the Borallon incident happened this morning.

"A number of prisoners in two units damaged viewing windows in their cells, and some flooded their cells," the spokesman said.

"The prisoners were non-complaint to directions, and responding officers used a chemical agent on one prisoner during a cell extraction.

"At that point the remaining prisoners complied with directions and were safely restrained and removed from the damaged cells.

"Officers are being praised for the professional manner with which they handled the situation.

"The centre is now calm and remains in lock down while the damage is repaired. Essential services within the centre are continuing.

