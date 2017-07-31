Central Highlanders to vote in by-election

THE Central Highlands Regional Council will hold a by-election within the next 12 weeks, following the resignation of Councillor David Lacey on Tuesday.

In accordance with the Local Government Act 2009, council is obligated to call for a by-election to fill the vacancy as it is the middle of the council term.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason said council had advised the Electoral Commission of Queensland of the vacancy and written to the minister requesting a full postal vote.

"We understand our communities will be wondering what happens next,” Mr Mason said.

"Under the act, the election must be held within 12 weeks so we know it will be before 17 October 2017. The ECQ will advise a date in coming days, and then call for nominations.

"As soon as this information comes to hand we will ensure it is made public. Please keep an eye on our website and the ECQ website for updates.”

Residents will only be voting for one councillor to complete the balance of the term to 2020.