Central Highlands airstrips to be upgraded

SPRINGSURE and Rolleston residents are set to benefit from improved access to basic services and essential deliveries such as food, medicine and mail, as part of two upgrades announced today under Round 4 of the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Programme.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the funding was part of the Australian Government's announcement in the 2015-16 Budget of $33.7 million over four years to fund upgrades for remote community airstrips across Australia.

"The tyranny of distance is a way of life for many of our most remote communities, and safe and functioning airstrips are often the only reliable means of transport for freight and urgent services," Mr Chester said.

"These airstrip upgrades will ensure that local residents have continued access to essential health care services including emergency medical evacuations as well as improved access to work and education opportunities.

"Given smaller aircraft often service these communities, simple measures such as providing a smooth runway or keeping wildlife away can make all the difference in a safe landing."

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the upgrades would receive more than $186,000 in funding.

"Many people living in cities may not be aware of the importance of these airstrips in connecting people living in remote communities," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The upgrades will see the restoration of animal proof fencing around the perimeter of both aerodromes, as well as improved marking to the runways. In addition, the Rolleston aerodrome will see improved marking on the taxiway.

"I am delighted to see the Australian Government continuing their investment in our community, particularly through key transport upgrades such as this."

A list of upgrades in the electorate of Flynn can be found below.