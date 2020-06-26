Menu
News

Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

Timothy Cox
26th Jun 2020 11:30 AM

IF YOU own a dog, it is time to renew its registration or to register for the first time.

Central Highlands Regional Council this week issued its animal renewal and registration notices for July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said if pet owners have not received a notice by the end of June, it is their responsibility to get in touch with the council to keep their pet’s registration up to date.

“This includes new animals to the region, change of ownership or those who may not have been registered in previous financial years,” he said.

Owners must pay the registration fees by August 28 or else by fined at least $266.

The council is also introducing a regular inspection program from September to ensure people have registered their dogs.

Mr Hayes said it is important all pet owners do the right thing and pay their registration.

“Our animal registration scheme is not a revenue-raising exercise for council,” he said.

“Rather, it is about responsible pet ownership. If your dog is registered and is found wandering the street, council officers may be able to return it to you much more quickly.

“Council has kept the cost low to ensure it is affordable for pet owners and to encourage people to comply.”

Registration starts at $20 for microchipped and desexed dogs. A dog that is not desexed and microchipped costs $127.50 to register.

Renewals may be made online. Lost or damaged lifetime registration tags must be replaced at the owner’s expense.

