DIGITAL GALLERY: The exhibition is open to emerging and established artists and photographers.
News

Central Highlands art exhibition goes digital

Timothy Cox
17th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
CENTRAL Highlands Regional Galleries is holding its first online exhibition.

The May exhibition, ‘Art from the Central Highlands’, is the first to be moved online because of coronavirus restrictions.

Central Highlands Regional Council communities general manager John McDougall said that despite galleries being closed due to COVID-19, people should not miss out on viewing and thinking about art.

“Just because our galleries are closed, it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy art – particularly by our many local talented artists,” he said.

“This will be the first digital exhibition for our galleries and could be the start of many.

“Artists who reside in the Central Highlands will need to enter high quality images along with a statement on the inspiration for and the creative process behind their work.”

The exhibition is open to emerging and established artists and photographers.

Entries can be submitted online or by hard copy and are due on April 24.

The online exhibition will begin on May 7.

Central Highlands Art Galleries is also planning a digital exhibition for high school students.

