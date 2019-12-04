Menu
WASTE MANAGEMENT: Bin stations will be locked from the end of December.
News

Central Highlands bin stations to be locked up

Contributed
4th Dec 2019 9:00 AM

BINS stations across the Central Highlands will go under lock and key from December 31 to reduce misuse and encourage better waste management.

Residents within the Bauhinia, Bogantungan, Anakie, Gindie and the Willows areas will need to request a key from a council customer service centre before council closes on Christmas Eve.

Personal identification and proof of address will be required.

There is no cost, but only two keys will be issued per household and the fee to replace a lost key is $160.

Council's bin station map.
Real estate agents will need to request the key on behalf of tenants in rental properties as part of the agent’s property management service.

The measure is a requirement under the Queensland Government’s statewide waste levy.

The extra security aims to ensure residents can safely access their bin station and help council monitor and manage waste volumes.

It is also hoped to deter unlawful use of the facility by people from other regions or areas.

Council is installing security cameras at all resource recovery centres, including landfills, waste transfer stations and bin stations.

This is due to be completed by mid-December.

The security camera project was partially funded by the Queensland Government’s $200million Works for Queensland program.

central highlands regional council
Central Queensland News

