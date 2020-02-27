Menu
WOMEN’S DAY: The speakers will be notable community leaders.
Central Highlands celebrates its women

Contributed
27th Feb 2020 10:00 AM

WOMEN will be celebrated across the Central Highlands next week as part of International Women’s Day.

Libraries across the region will host a morning tea on March 6, with an engaging activity or HerStory live stream event, which will feature a panel of guest speakers.

The speakers are all successful female founders and notable female community leaders.

See what will be on at your local library below:

Blackwater library

From 9.30am on March 6 there will be a morning tea, HerStory live stream and vision board activity.

Capella library

Enjoy a vision board activity, HerStory live stream and morning tea at 10am on March 6.

Dingo library

From 9am on March 6 enjoy the morning tea, HerStory live stream and bingo.

Duaringa library

Enjoy a morning tea and kids activities from 9.30am on Thursday, March 5.

Emerald library

A morning tea and HerStory live stream from 10am on March 6.

Rolleston transaction centre

A morning tea, and listen to guest speaker, Citizen of the Year Trina Patterson from 10am on March 11.

Springsure library

A morning tea at 10am on March 6.

Tieri transaction centre

From 9.30am on March 6 there will be a morning tea, guest speakers, HerStory live stream and vision board activity.

For more information about the live stream event hosted by Impact Innovation click here.

