Central Highlands celebrates its women
WOMEN will be celebrated across the Central Highlands next week as part of International Women’s Day.
Libraries across the region will host a morning tea on March 6, with an engaging activity or HerStory live stream event, which will feature a panel of guest speakers.
The speakers are all successful female founders and notable female community leaders.
See what will be on at your local library below:
Blackwater library
From 9.30am on March 6 there will be a morning tea, HerStory live stream and vision board activity.
Capella library
Enjoy a vision board activity, HerStory live stream and morning tea at 10am on March 6.
Dingo library
From 9am on March 6 enjoy the morning tea, HerStory live stream and bingo.
Duaringa library
Enjoy a morning tea and kids activities from 9.30am on Thursday, March 5.
Emerald library
A morning tea and HerStory live stream from 10am on March 6.
Rolleston transaction centre
A morning tea, and listen to guest speaker, Citizen of the Year Trina Patterson from 10am on March 11.
Springsure library
A morning tea at 10am on March 6.
Tieri transaction centre
From 9.30am on March 6 there will be a morning tea, guest speakers, HerStory live stream and vision board activity.
For more information about the live stream event hosted by Impact Innovation click here.