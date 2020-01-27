Menu
COUNCILLOR: Christine Rolfe in Birrong.
Central Highlands councillor to stand for second term

Timothy Cox
27th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
COUNCILLOR Christine Rolfe is the first to confirm she will stand again in the Central Highlands Regional Council elections in March.

Cr Rolfe grew up in Winton and moved to her cattle-producing property in Birrong about 40 years ago, where she lives with her family.

“The family business is diverse,” she said. “Property management, cattle production, farming contracting and an on-farm bookkeeping sole trader business.”

Having been involved with AgForce and the National Farmers’ Federation before her first election in 2016, Cr Rolfe said being a local representative gave her a sense of pride and a greater connection to the region than other work.

“Whilst past positions gave me a sense of achievement, being a representative for our region as a councillor has given me greater satisfaction and the ability to focus on the needs of our communities.

“I’ve always been a country person and I started to feel that my expertise was with representing my community.”

She has qualifications in business and agriculture, and said economic development was her primary focus as a member of the council’s roads and transport advisory group.

“There is so much that comes from our region, and there are many opportunities within mining resources, agriculture and tourism.

“Part of our role is advocacy to both governments for the continuing economic development of the region.

“For me, it’s all about infrastructure and our roads and getting around our region. We need good infrastructure for our mining resources, agriculture, and tourism.

“The continuing sustainability of our communities is high on my list of priorities for the Central Highlands Regional Council in the future.”

