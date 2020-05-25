Central Highlands gets $2m infrastructure boost

THE Central Highlands Regional Council will receive more than $2 million in the coming financial year, primarily to upgrade and maintain roads and infrastructure.

The Federal Government has allocated $2.1 million to the Central Highlands as part of about $12 million going to eight councils in the Flynn electorate.

The investment is meant to support jobs and businesses and boost economies struggling with the ripples of COVID-19.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the package included the establishment of a $500 million infrastructure push.

He said accelerating infrastructure projects was important to create and sustain jobs and keep economies afloat.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local communities, now and as we navigate out of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Not only will this package support jobs, construction businesses and the economy across Flynn, it will improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected.

“I will be working closely with eight councils to make sure these projects get under way to support jobs and businesses as soon as possible.”

Local road projects to be delivered under the program were said to include the construction or improvement of bridges and tunnels, street lighting, and heavy vehicle rest areas.

Examples given of other eligible recipients of the money were new or upgraded bicycle or walking paths and picnic shelters and barbeque facilities at parks.