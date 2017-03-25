Central Highlands gets some wet weather relief

Jodie Anderson Wade took this shot on Monday.

IT HAS been a wet week across CQ, and it's hoped there might be a few more showers on the cards.

Although the region hasn't had as much rain as the coast, it is still enough to bring relief to the region.

So far this month Emerald has received 140.6mm of rain, with 57.8mm of that falling between March 19 and March 23.

This rainfall is well above the long-term average for March which sits at 57.3mm.

Relieved locals are sharing their excitement on Who Got The Rain? Facebook page.

Yesterday, Colin Hoy, posted, "10mm +30mm +15mm last night Green Valley Bogantungan Qld 100km West of Emerald coming along nicely.”

While Kerry Harold posted "39mm, Talafa Rd, Emerald since 8am yesterday.”

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said there was a chance showers would continue.

"There is a chance of showers today, with a small amount of rain, likely to be between 1-5mm,” he said.

The skies will clear over the weekend to be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging between 21 and 33.

Temperatures will also remain in the mid-30s until Wednesday.

Facts

March rainfall long-term average: 57.33mm

Wettest March on record: 1994, 335.2mm

Total March 2017: 140.6mm