Central Highlands horse races in Magic Millions

ON A WINNER: Russ Collins and RJ Stewart will be on course to cheer home their tough as teak sprinter Tarzan (pictured) at the Gold Coast Magic Millions.

AT SATURDAY’S $10 million Gold Coast Magic Millions meeting, Emerald racing tragic’s Russ Collins and RJ Stewart will be on course to cheer home their tough as teak sprinter Tarzan.

He is trained by former Mackay trainer and now leading Sunshine Coast trainer Stuart Kendrick and will be ridden by Luke Tarrant.

Tarzan will be racing for a cool $580,000 in first prize money.

A prolific winner of 16 races from 38 starts, Tarzan will be well suited by the tight turning Aquis Park track which favours on pace runners.

Collins and Stewart have been long time supporters of Kendrick and raced Doubtfilly who ran fourth in the Golden Slipper and won listed races and close to $700,000 thousand in prize money.

Collins has raced many horses over the years and, being a man of few words not one to spruik his success on the racetrack, thinks Tarzan will be in the finish.

He said the Kendrick galloper loved going to war and gave you everything each start.

He said winning the $1 million dollar Snippets Sprint would be a dream come true for him and his mate RJ Stewart who have raced horses in partnership for many years.

The next race meet in the Highlands is on February 8 at Pioneer Park.