Central Highlands in for another hot weekend

THE Central Highlands is in for another hot weekend, with maximum temperatures predicted to stay above 30°C on Saturday (33°C) and Sunday (33°C).

Saturday's minimum is predicted to be 17°C and Sunday's low will be 18°C.

Central Highlands residents can expect consistent wind speeds over the weekend, with speeds reaching up to 15km/h.

Winds from the northeast are predicted for a majority of the weekend, however Saturday afternoon will see a light south-southwest change.

Despite reports of a possible thunderstorm today, only a few clouds linger in the sky above and less than 1mm of rain is predicted for both Saturday and Sunday.

However, there is still a 30 per cent (Saturday) and 40 per cent (Sunday) chance it may rain, so it might be safe to leave an umbrella or two in the car just in case.