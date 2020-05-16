Central Highlands land open for gas exploration

LAND near Emerald, Blackwater, and Rolleston could soon be mined for gas.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham on Thursday announced 12 prospective parcels of land were open to tender across Queensland’s Bowen and Surat basins, including 2501 km2 near Rolleston, 2542 km2 between Blackwater and Banana.

Energy company Comet Ridge has also been allowed to start looking for gas across 450 km2 of land east of Emerald.

“This is about keeping exploration moving in Queensland to support our post COVID-19 economic recovery,” Mr Lynham said.

“Queensland has been the leader in getting gas to Australian users, including our manufacturers, to fuel jobs.

“More affordable domestic gas supply will help secure more Aussie jobs across the supply chain — from the well head to the manufacturing plant.”

Areas of the state being explored.

Mr Lynham said the land was in areas that were already pumping gas.

“I expect strong interest as the Surat and Bowen basins already have gas infrastructure and any new project could plug straight in and get gas to market faster,” he said.

Queensland Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher says 872 km2 of the land could only supply gas to the Australian market.

“Gas is critical to our manufacturers as a feedstock as well as an energy source to fuel jobs,” he said.