Central Highlands leader resigns from key role

A CENTRAL Highlands leader has stepped down after deciding to accelerate retirement plans.

Central Highlands Regional Council general manager Infrastructure and Water Utilities Gerhard Joubert, announced his resignation last week.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason said Mr Joubert brought years of experience to council, since he started in 2016.

“Mr Joubert, a fellow of Public Works Engineers Australasia and Engineers Australia, brought years of valuable experience to the role both internationally and within Queensland,” he said.

Mr Joubert steered the infrastructure and water utilities teams through the ups and downs of local government business.

Some of the notable projects and achievements credited to his leadership include the $22 million upgrade of the Black Gully wastewater treatment plant, sealing of the final 14 kilometres of the Carnarvon Gorge Road, a $3.2m project to excavate the Nogoa River for flood mitigation, the completion of a $21m road sealing project on the Blackwater Rolleston Road, and the facilitation of the multi-stakeholder road-rail CQ Inland Port development.

Mr Mason described Mr Joubert as an affable and popular manager.

“He was quick to recognise an opportunity for positive change and created a successful regional model for the road construction and maintenance service,” he said.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Joubert for his contribution to the council and also the Central Highlands’ community and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr Joubert’s decision was brought on after some self-reflection while working from home in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Infrastructure manager Jason Hoolihan will take the reins of the Infrastructure and Water Utilities Department as acting general manager for the next three months.