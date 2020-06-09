Central Highlands part of statewide tourism campaign

TOURISM: The Central Highlands is part of a campaign to jump-start tourism after the coronavirus pandemic.

THE Central Highlands will be included in a campaign to revitalise Queensland’s tourism industry.

Following the State Government’s announcement last week permitting intrastate travel, Tourism and Events Queensland launched a marketing campaign called ‘Good to Go’.

The campaign encourages Queenslanders to “explore the very best of their own backyard”, particularly during the school holidays.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said tourism in the Highlands would begin to pick up now that there were fewer restrictions on movement and socialising.

“The stunning sandstone wilderness areas of Carnarvon Gorge and Sapphire Gemfields are always high on bucket list adventures during winter for our interstate visitors, but this multimillion-dollar campaign will entice more Queenslanders to experience the stunning pockets of paradise right here in our own backyard,” she said.

She said that Central Queensland tourism businesses were beginning to report an increase in phone enquiries and bookings.

“In a time of hope, recovery is taking different shapes as businesses reopen in different ways and at different speeds,” Ms Carroll said.

“Over the coming months, domestic travel will be a lifeline for the industry.”

Capricorn Enterprise’s television, radio, and mail advertising will include activities in the Central Highlands.

From June 1, Queenslanders were allowed to travel any distance inside the state, provided gatherings stayed at 20 people or fewer.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said Queensland residents usually spend millions of dollars interstate and overseas each year.

“We’re urging Queenslanders to spend that money at home this year and support local businesses that are doing it tough,” she said.

“Often we take for granted the world-class tourism icons that we have in our own backyard.

“People often say to me – I’ve always wanted to see Carnarvon Gorge, I’ve always wanted to get to Airlie Beach. Well, now’s the time.”