Central Highlands police station spreads Christmas cheer

A CENTRAL Highlands police station has jumped on board a statewide initiative to help local families in the lead up to Christmas.

The Queensland Police Service Foodbank Drive launched this month, with the aim to collect food for Queensland families experiencing hardship at Christmas time.

Emerald Police Station is one of 65 registered stations across the state to join the initiative.

Senior Constable Renae Cannon said the Emerald station was fortunate to be able to give back to its local community.

“We are proud to be involved in assisting families in Emerald and help make this a happier holiday season for those in need.”

Ms Cannon said all community members were encouraged to donate any non-perishable items to the station.

All items will be donated to local Emerald charities in December to then be distributed to the community.

“Everything we get will go back to the people in Emerald,” Ms Cannon said.

Across the state, QPS is trying to raise eight tonnes of food with the help of officers and the public.

“If anyone wants to help out, simply bring the items in to the station and place it in the box at the front,” Ms Cannon said.

“The more people that can get involved, the better the Christmas season will be.”

The food bank will run until Sunday, December 8.