Central Highlands' poll date set

ELECTION TIME: The Central Highlands Regional Council will hold a by-election in September in accordance with the Local Government Act 2009.

CENTRAL Highlands' residents will go to the polls on September 30, 2017, for a local government by-election following the recent resignation of Councillor David Lacey.

The Minister for Local Government, Mark Furner MP, confirmed this week that the election will be conducted as a full postal ballot. This means that voters must post their vote and there will be no polling booth.

Another important date to remember is 1 September 2017, which is the final date residents have to enrol or update their information on the electoral roll.

Everyone over the age of 18 years must be included on the electoral roll and enrolment details can be updated at http://www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ or by collecting a form at any Australia Post office or Australian Electoral Commission office.

The by-election will be officially notified on the 25 August 2017, which is when prospective candidates may nominate with the Electoral Commission of Queensland. Nominations will close at noon on 5 September 2017 with a ballot drawn at 2.00 pm that day.

Anyone considering nominating as a candidate is strongly encouraged to attend one of two 'So you want to be a councillor' information sessions to be held at McIndoe Park in Emerald on 29 August 2017 at 1.00 pm and 6.30 pm.

The sessions are conducted by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning in conjunction with the Local Government Association of Queensland and cover a comprehensive range of topics relating to the life as a local government councillor.

For more information visit the Electoral Commission of Queensland, the Local Government Association of Queensland or the Central Highlands Regional Council websites or telephone the council on 1300 242 686.