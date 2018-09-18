Menu
Clouds around the region misleading residents with no rain in sight.
Central Highlands remain dry

Kristen Booth
by
18th Sep 2018 8:45 AM

CLOUDS are in the sky, but according to the experts, there is no rain in sight for the Central Highlands.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said "most of the rain around at the moment is coastal”.

"It's partly cloudy today (September 18) and pretty much sunny for the rest of the week, getting warm around Thursday and Friday,” he said.

"You're (Emerald) on the edge of the trough heading northwards so it is getting cool at nights but it will warm up towards the end of the week.”

