Central Highlands remain dry

Clouds around the region misleading residents with no rain in sight. Bev Lacey

CLOUDS are in the sky, but according to the experts, there is no rain in sight for the Central Highlands.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said "most of the rain around at the moment is coastal”.

"It's partly cloudy today (September 18) and pretty much sunny for the rest of the week, getting warm around Thursday and Friday,” he said.

"You're (Emerald) on the edge of the trough heading northwards so it is getting cool at nights but it will warm up towards the end of the week.”