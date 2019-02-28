Central Highlands rides for a worthy cause

RAISING FUNDS: The Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club is holding a fundraising Ride for a Cause day this weekend to raise money for Anglicare's Services for Mental Health and Wellness.

RAISING FUNDS: The Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club is holding a fundraising Ride for a Cause day this weekend to raise money for Anglicare's Services for Mental Health and Wellness. Terry Hill

THE Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club is holding a fundraising Ride for a Cause this weekend to raise money for Anglicare's Services for Mental Health and Wellness in a bid to help the community build resilience and "help-seeking skills” in young people.

Kara Naish, whose two sons have been involved with motocross for the past 15 years, said the club was keen to promote Anglicare's services and raise awareness about the support they offered.

She said Anglicare staff would attend the fundraiser on Sunday and showbags and merchandise would be available.

"It will be a family day out and all the funds we raise are going to Anglicare Emerald,” Ms Naish said.

"It's something that's been really close to our hearts and we want to get more resources out there for anybody who needs them,” she said.

"We need to be aware that mental illness is out there and we need to know that, if someone is in need, there is help and there is somewhere to go.”

Ms Naish said Anglicare offered services such as youth support, mental health support, disability support work, housing, and foster and kinship care.

She said she wanted to help spread the message that "it's okay to talk and it's okay to speak up”.

Hayley Finger, co-ordinator for Counselling and Youth for Anglicare in Emerald, said there had been an increase in youth suicides over the past 12 months and it was vital to support young people.

Ms Finger said it was "really exciting” the Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club was fundraising for the service.

"This is about trying to open the doors so people know there's no stigma attached to going to Anglicare or other services to seek help,” she said.

"We're trying to break down those barriers.”

She said she wanted to contribute to creating a more resilient community equipped with improved self-help seeking skills.

"We'll have a more resilient community if people are seeking help and getting the support they need. Community organisations are working together to try and support and create a more resilient community.”

Ms Finger said it was important young people knew that seeking help was not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength.

"You are probably taking the strongest step in reaching out and asking for some support.

"It's a crucial time for the community right now.”

Ride for a Cause, a free event, will start with racing from 8.30am at Mozzie Creek, access via Selma Rd, on Sunday, March 3. There will also be a canteen and bar open.

Come and try

The Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club is also hosting a Come and Try Event on Saturday, March 9. The day is open to everyone from 11am-3pm.

To coincide with International Women's Day, a Women's Only Event including beginner's coaching, will be held from 7am-10am with track time from 10am-11am.

Club members will be available to answer questions and talk to potential newcomers.