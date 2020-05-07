Central Highlands trainers win big at race meeting

THE Emerald Jockey Club hosted its first meeting under new Central Coast zoning with a full Sky 1 and TAB meeting last Saturday.

The eight-race program attracted more than 68 runners and Central Highlands trainers were among the big winners with two $18,000 first-prize cheques going to them.

One of the good guys of racing in the Central Highlands, Springsure trainer Vic Heading took out the first rich QTIS race on the program with his new stable addition, Petite Elle ($7.00). Petite Elle thundered home down the centre of the track to take out the 1100 metre event with Trinity Bannon in the saddle.

Heading holds the caretaker’s role at the Springsure track and doubles as a breaker of yearlings and a farrier – a service that can be used for all equine types.

Trainer Raymond Williams also hit instant dividends with his new horse Outspoken, who is raced by Williams and his partner Tracey Leake.

Outspoken set the turf alight to take out the second 1100m QTIS race on the program with Mark Barnham in the saddle.

It was a dominant display with more wins likely in store for the Williams and Leake team.

Elyce Smith made it nine wins from her last 15 rides at Pioneer Park, putting on a fine riding performance with three winners including going back-to-back on Glenda Bell’s Addicted.

Emerald Jockey Club president Mary Bulger said the club was more than pleased to host a TAB meeting again.

She said the biggest benefactors from the TAB status were the Central Queensland participants who raced for $88,000 in prize money instead of the $37,500 normally allocated.

Ms Bulger said she hoped some normality could soon return, with the government’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The club is still hopeful of staging the Emerald 100 this year.

Elsewhere, the Longreach Jockey Club made a return to racing last Sunday with Queensland’s current premier country jockey Dan Ballard and the Central West’s premier trainer Todd Austin dominating the eight races there.