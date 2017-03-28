30°
News

Central Highlands warned to 'be alert, but not alarmed'

27th Mar 2017 4:29 PM
CYCLONE TRACKER: How Cyclone Debbie is expected to track, according to BoM's MetEye.
CYCLONE TRACKER: How Cyclone Debbie is expected to track, according to BoM's MetEye. Jessica Dorey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BE ALERT, but not alarmed is the message for residents in the Central Highlands in preparation for Cyclone Debbie.

Central Highlands' Mayor Kerry Hayes said today that local plans to deal with any weather event from the cyclone are well in place.

"The focus right now is on the coast and we certainly feel for those people who are facing down what looks like a rough couple of days,” he said.

"But the path of a cyclone is extremely unpredictable and today we can only plan for the worst and hope for the best.

"As far as we know, the north and west of the Central Highlands region can expect very heavy rain over the next few days and the whole of the region will experience very high wind gusts-perhaps up to 90km/h.”

Cr Hayes said the council is "well-resourced and experienced when it comes to dealing with this type of weather event.”

"I want to re-assure everyone that our full complement of SES volunteers and other emergency personnel will remain in this area to attend to our needs first,” he said.

The council has listed the most important things for CH residents to concentrate on:

-If you're likely to be isolated, make sure you have enough food and medication for seven days.

-If it's flooded, forget it. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads in any circumstance.

-Prepare for lengthy interruptions to the electricity supply.

-Prepare your home and surrounds to cope with high winds.

Information about power outages, road closures and any other emergency-related news for Central Highlands can now be found in one place, on the Emergency Management Dashboard via the councils website.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  central highlands cyclone debbie kerry hayes

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Central Highlands warned to 'be alert, but not alarmed'

Central Highlands warned to 'be alert, but not alarmed'

Central Highlands' Mayor Kerry Hayes said today that local plans to deal with any weather event from the cyclone are well in place.

Cyclone Debbie: ISAAC Local Disaster Coordination Centre number activated

CYCLONE TRACKER: How Cyclone Debbie is expected to track, according to BoM's MetEye.

Mayor says, "please do not be complacent.”

A fresh strategy

LET'S TALK: Have a Coffee with a Copper at Blackwater Aquatic Centre on March 28.

Blackwater police's breakthrough in its fight against property crime

Miners are stuck in limbo, 'could be two months'

WHERE TO NOW: The Cook Colliery longwall before the inundation that caused widespread staff cuts.

Community on edge following the decision to stand down staff at mine

Local Partners

Central Highlands warned to 'be alert, but not alarmed'

Central Highlands' Mayor Kerry Hayes said today that local plans to deal with any weather event from the cyclone are well in place.

Cyclone advice from ISAAC Regional Council

CYCLONE TRACKER: How Cyclone Debbie is expected to track, according to BoM's MetEye.

Recommended action for those living between Cardwell and St Lawrence

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

IT’S been nine weeks and the team at MKR have positioned themselves as the best gossipy soap opera around. But this week they shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis and Toby Francis.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

969m2 Vacant Block in Nth Rocky CBD

57 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct ... $270,000

One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct - LARGE FLAT 969m2 Block - PRICED TO SELL - this is ECONOMIC advantage! - Nestled...

Ultra-Modern Kitchen, New Ensuite and In-Ground Pool

331 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $429,000

What a truly unique property! This home is jam packed full of character, once you step inside the front door you will be in awe of its sheer beauty. This location...

Family Home with Sparkling Pool

12 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $339,000

You will not believe your eyes when you see this beautifully presented low-set brick home at this very affordable price. Positioned in a quiet, family friendly...

Peaceful Glenlee Escape perfect for the Entire Family!

64 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $449,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. Located in Glenlee on a 6429m2 allotment...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Motivated Vendor, Bring Me Your Offer!!

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

Brilliant Affordable Family Home - Be Quick- Only $199,000!

274 Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Ready to Own your Own Home or looking for a Brilliant Investment Property - be very quick to snap up this very tidy, affordable and very well presented home at...

Discover the Good Life Today

63 Valley Park Road, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable ... $89,000

This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable family home in a desirable, peaceful setting. This 794 sqm level block is set with a...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Central Location with a Pool &amp; Shed!

47 Tasman Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $470,000

Fully functional family home with a pool, shed and plenty of yard space left for the kids to run and play! Backing onto natural bushland with close proximity to...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!