Central Queensland death and funeral notices for July

It is important to honour those we have lost.

A DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.

The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website.

We thank you for your patience as we work through some teething issues in our shift to the digital-only format.

FUNERAL NOTICES

MARSH, Loretto Joan Elizabeth: Late of Yeppoon. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 28th June, 2020. Click here for more details.

PENGELLY, John Edward: Late of Off Lane, Gladstone. Passed away peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital, on Saturday, 27th June, 2020. Click here for more details.

GILLILAND, Karen: 14th July, 1977 – 23rd June, 2020. Late of Rockhampton, tragically taken. Click here for more details.

SEMPLE, Roy: 6th September, 1924 – 28th June, 2020. Late of Capricorn Gardens Yeppoon. Passed away peacefully. Click here for more details.

KHALESIRAD, Jamal: 1st September, 1944 – 19th June, 2020. Click here for more details.

TOM, Frederick William: 7th September, 1946 – 26th June, 2020. Click here for more details.

ROBERTS, Malachi David: 9th June, 2020 – 10th June, 2020. Click here for more details.

