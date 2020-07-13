Menu
It is important to honour those we have lost.
Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

Leighton Smith
Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
13th Jul 2020 3:00 PM

A DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.

It is important to honour and recognise those we have lost.

The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website.

We thank you for your patience as we work to transition to the digital-only format.

FUNERAL NOTICES

  • WATSON, Elaine Josephine: Late of Diplock Street, North Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th July 2020. Click here for more details.

  • GRIFFIN, Ronlyn Marion ‘Ronnie’: Late of Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th June 2020. Click here for more details.

  • HILL, Desmond George. 26th May, 1943 - 5th July, 2020. Late of Mason St (formerly Campbell St), Rockhampton. Click here for more details.

MACPHERSON, Una Beryl: 23rd August 1923 - 3rd July 2020. Click here for more details.

Funeral notices for early July can be found here.

