Emerald grower Aaron Kiely is a star of the national #gotyourback campaign.
Central Queensland farmers have got your back

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
15th May 2020 5:00 PM
EMERALD grower Aaron Kiely is one of the main faces of the national #got yourback campaign, assuring Australians that it’s business as usual in the agriculture sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Kiely, who is also Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association president, said the National Farmers’ Federation asked him to be a part of the campaign and he couldn’t refuse.

He said the aim of the campaign was to reassure Australians that farmers were getting on with the job.

He said the amount of food farmers were growing hadn’t and wouldn’t change, even if the crisis worsened.

“It is business as usual and farmers are supplying high-quality product throughout the pandemic,” he said.

“Farmers are essential and the logistics of transporting our farm to the market is still an essential service.

“If it (the coronavirus crisis) does get worse, we won’t be affected. Those with feedlots are continuing to produce meat. Our properties in the Central Highlands have irrigation and dry land and the irrigators will be planting wheat and chickpea crops.

“There is plenty of food to go around.”

Mr Kiely, who owns a 600ha property 7km east of Emerald, said his wheat crop would produce more than three million loaves of bread.

Visit www.farmers.org. au/campaign/covid-19/.

