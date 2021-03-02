Central Queensland freight road set for $3M upgrade

Construction work is set to commence on Willies Creek Royles Road in Bingegang, 215 kilometres northwest of Rockhampton, in the coming months.

A vital freight connection road in Central Queensland has had $3,000,000 unlocked by the Federal Government for major upgrades.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said around 10 kilometres of the Willies Creek Royles Road would be upgraded to a seven metre seal width.

“Associated drainage, signage, road fixture and road furniture works will also be carried out,”

Mr O’Dowd said.

“Regional employment will also get a boost with the project expecting to support approximately 15 jobs.”

Central Highlands region Mayor Kerry Hayes said improving road access would result in significant social benefits to the local community by better linking residents with jobs, services, goods and markets.

“I am excited to see shovels hit the ground on this vital project, because improving access and road connections is a great outcome for the entire community,” Cr Hayes said.

“All local road users will soon be reaping the benefits of this project, which is expected to be

completed by early 2022.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project was funded under the Australian Government’s $4.6 billion Roads of Strategic Importance Initiative, which was better connecting regional communities and businesses.

“These works will significantly improve the safety and traffic flow, delivering improved access and road links for the region,” Mr McCormack said.

“Freight operators will considerably benefit from these upgrades as Willies Creek Royles Road is a primary route to major hubs and ports.

“The Australian Government continues to roll out these types of projects across the nation under our record $110 billion infrastructure investment plan, which is critical to Australia’s economic recovery from COVID-19.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said improving road safety, cutting travel times and boosting community access were key priorities for the Australian Government.

“Willies Creek Royles Road is connected to the Capricorn Highway and is currently unsealed with poor alignment and narrow width,” Assistant Minister Buchholz said.

“Paving and sealing the road will make the roads safer – benefiting all locals using the route.”

The $3.75 million project is jointly funded with the Australian Government committing $3 million and Central Highlands Regional Council contributing $750,000 to the project.

