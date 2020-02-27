Menu
Connor Milne, who was killed while working at a quarry near Clermont in November 2018, with his partner Shannea Farrier.
Central Queensland quarry death case

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
25th Feb 2020 5:46 PM
THE case against a quarry supervisor facing charges after a worker was crushed to death near Clermont has been adjourned.

Connor Milne died on November 15, 2018 at Fairfield Quarry at Wolfgang when he became entangled in the rotating tail drum of a conveyor belt and sustained critical injuries.

Vincent Matthew David John Fitzgerald is charged with failing to discharge a health and safety obligation when he supervised Mr Milne’s induction about three weeks before his tragic death.

The case will be mentioned again late next month.

Two other individuals and one company, Darren Bruce Gregory, Daniel John Mayes and Clermont Quarries Pty Ltd, are also facing charges following Mr Milne’s death.

Their matters will be mentioned in Clermont Magistrates Court in May.

