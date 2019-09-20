Central Queensland shoppers keep Queensland’s only children’s hospice humming

HOSPICE HELPER: Nate (9) from Brisbane, designer of a donation card and brother of a hospice guest.

Shoppers in Central Queensland can now help support some of the 3,700 Queensland children with life-limiting conditions as part of Coles’ fundraising appeal for Queensland’s only children’s hospice, Hummingbird House.

Until 8 October, local residents can purchase specially designed $2 donation cards at Coles stores including Moranbah, and Emerald, which will help Hummingbird House continue to provide short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Since opening in October 2016, Hummingbird House has provided a ‘home away from home’ for more than 221 children and their families to reconnect and make memories to last a lifetime, at no cost to them.

Hummingbird House General Manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne said Coles’ ongoing support has been critical in providing families in need with access to the charity’s life-changing services.

“We continue to be inspired by Coles’ dedication to support Queensland children with life-limiting conditions.

Coles’ team members and shoppers have become an integral part of our Hummingbird House community — where everyday Queenslanders stand beside families in need,” she said.

“This year’s donation cards were designed by some very creative siblings of our Hummingbird House guests, inspired by the art therapy we offer for our guests to enjoy with their loved ones.”

The four Hummingbird House donation cards feature designs by children from Brisbane, Toowoomba and Gladstone, who have — and continue to use — the hospice’s support services.

Seven-year-old Leo from Gladstone has been a familiar face at Hummingbird House visiting his younger sister Florence who is a guest at the hospice, and designed his donation card using his favourite colours to bring it to life.

“I love visiting Hummingbird House with my family because we get to do lots of craft, and I can read books to Florence before bed to help her go to sleep,” he said.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles is proud to continue its partnership with Hummingbird House.

“Thanks to the generous support of our customers and team members, we’re thrilled to have already raised more than $1.5 million for Hummingbird House since 2016, and hope to build on that amount through our latest appeal,” he said.

“By purchasing a donation card at Coles stores across Queensland, we can continue to make a transformative impact on the lives of sick children and their families.”