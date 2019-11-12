Menu
COURT: An Emerald woman was charged with driving with a suspended licence at Emerald Magistrates Court.
News

Central Queensland woman found driving without a licence

Kristen Booth
12th Nov 2019 12:52 PM

AN EMERALD woman was charged after forgetting to appear to the Emerald police within a week of being pulled over.

Petra Ingrid Elliott was found to be driving with a suspended licence when she was intercepted by police on the Capricorn Hwy near Blackwater on August 26.

She then failed to report to an officer at Emerald Police Station within seven days.

Elliot told Emerald Magistrates Court today that she wasn’t aware that her licence was suspended at the time and wouldn’t have been driving if she did.

The court heard that Elliot didn’t intentionally avoid going to the police station, she simply forgot.

Elliot pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and contravening the directions of police.

She was fined $500 and was suspended from driving for six months. No conviction was recorded.

