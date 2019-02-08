Menu
CURIOUS: Ethan Pukallus and Oliver Lau enjoy a display at Central Highlands Science Centre.
Centre open for free science fun

by Taylor Battersby
8th Feb 2019 10:00 AM

IT IS full STEAM ahead for the Central Highlands Science Centre.

The centre is holding a free open day from 9am until noon tomorrow and everyone is welcome.

Fiona Moloney, secretary for Central Highlands Science Centre, said the aim of the day was to raise awareness about the centre and promote its upcoming Science Club and Curiosity Club programs.

"We hold Science Club (for ages six to 12 years) and Curiosity Club (for ages three to five) for five weeks during each school term, as well as a number of other activities throughout the year,” she said.

Ms Moloney said the centre was all about fun.

"Our vision is to inspire young scientific minds,” she said.

"We have an opportunity to offer hands-on experiences throughout the year.

"This gives children within our region the opportunity to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) in their own way.”

Ms Moloney said the open day would give people a chance to gain more information about the centre and ask any questions.

"(You can) explore the hands-on displays within the centre and ... witness some crazy science displays,” she said.

"There will definitely be a rocket and some exploding slime!”

