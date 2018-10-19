Centres will aid CQ

EMERALD is set to benefit from $31.1 million investment in Learning and Wellbeing centres.

Education Minister Grace Grace this week announced Emerald and Atherton as the final locations for the Palaszczuk Government's two remaining Centres for Learning and Wellbeing.

"The centres are a key part of our more than $100million rural and remote strategy for schools, which I was pleased to launch in Mount Isa last week,” Ms Grace said.

"We know that schools and teachers in rural and remote areas face unique challenges and that's why we are investing $31.1million over four years to deliver four regional Centres of Learning and Wellbeing.

"These centres will provide on-the-ground support for teachers, principals and families in rural and remote communities.”

Two centres were previously announced for Mount Isa and Roma.

Assistant Minister and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed the additional support for regional communities.

"I know the Centre for Learning and Wellbeing will be a welcome addition for schools in rural and remote locations in Central Queensland region,” she said. "Teachers and principals will be able to access coaching and professional development, both face-to-face and through virtual delivery.

"These centres will also offer links to support services so that our teachers, students and families can access the assistance they need to grow and prosper.”

Recruitment for the lead principal position in Emerald will start soon. The centres will open in 2019.