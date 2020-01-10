CH Australia Day events revealed

CELEBRATE: Council will be holding events in the Central Highlands for Australia Day.

AUSTRALIANS all let us rejoice, for it’s time to fire up the barbecue, grab your mates and celebrate all the things that make our nation great.

On Sunday 26 January 2020, the Central Highlands Regional Council will host four free Australia Day events across the region – in Blackwater, Emerald, Capella and Rolleston.

Mayor Kerry Hayes encouraged all residents to get involved and join in the festivities.

“Australia Day is a time for us to come together, celebrate our community and show appreciation for the things we love about the country we call home,” he said.

“It is also a time to share our many different cultures and embrace our nation’s uniqueness. “This year 14 Central Highlands residents from all corners of the globe will become Australian citizens on Australia Day.

“They will pledge their commitment to our great nation and embrace the responsibilities and privileges of Australian citizenship,” Cr Hayes said.

“It is a momentous occasion for them.”

It will also be a special day for the region’s Australia Day Award winners, who will be announced at the various events.

AWARDS: Some of last year's nominees and winners for Capella/Tieri with Cr Gai Sypher.

“The awards provide an opportunity for us to publicly recognise residents in our region who have made noteworthy contributions to the community,” Cr Hayes said.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated, it really is a great achievement.”

Celebrations will include a free BBQ breakfast, award presentations, entertainment and more.

Residents will also be able to enjoy free entry to the Emerald, Capella and Blackwater aquatic centres and the Sapphire swimming pool on the day.

For full details on everything happening across the region head here.