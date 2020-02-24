CH cricket teams succeed at weekend carnivals

YOUNG Central Highlands teams showed their mettle on the weekend at cricket competitions in Emerald and Biloela.

The CQ Intercity carnival on Saturday included teams from throughout Central Queensland – Rockhampton, Callide, Gladstone, Longreach and the Central Highlands.

The under 11s played in Biloela and the under 12s in Emerald.

Central Highlands Cricket secretary Emma McCullagh was pleased with both carnivals.

“The weekend was a success,” she said, “and it was excellent to see them all play cricket at a higher level to develop their skills at a representative level.

“I’m looking forward to them bringing it back to club games for the remainder of the season.”

Ellis McCarty was the top batter for the under 12s team, making 183 runs.

“[Ellis] was well supported by other team members with their bowling, batting, and fielding efforts,” Ms McCullagh said.

“And in the under 11s team that went to Bileola there were some excellent performances.”

Planned under 14s and under 16s games were cancelled because of wet weather.

“The weather held off for the under 11s and under 12s,” Ms McCullagh said.

“Unfortunately the under 14s and 16s carnivals in Rockhampton were cancelled due to rain.”

The two Central Highlands under 11s teams played against each other, the maroon team defeating the gold.

In the under 12s, the Central Highlands yellow made 69 runs, losing to Rockhampton’s 165.

And the Central Highlands maroon team defeated Gladstone, making 98 runs against 74.