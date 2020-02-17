CH Hawks place second in championship

THE captain of seniors cricket team Central Highlands Hawks says he hopes the team will come back “bigger and better” next season after losing the championship match in Rockhampton on the weekend.

The Hawks on Sunday made 91 runs against Rockhampton’s 230.

Captain Cameron Keene said he appreciated the tough game.

“It was very hot, but a good chance to play the game,” he said.

“It’s not every week we get to play a quality side like Rocky – always a good experience.

“They outplayed us in every aspect, so good luck to them in the future. Hopefully they’ll give us the chance to come again.”

Mr Keene said that the conclusion of the CQ Championship did not mean the team could pack away its gear.

“It’s back the drawing board,” he said.

“We need to keep training and get bigger and better.”

He said he’d like the team to focus particularly on its batting.

Of the Hawks batsmen, Stewart Harris made 23 runs, Joey Pratt 21 (not out), and Cameron Keene 18.