CH Mayor: local disaster coordination centre activated

THE Central Highlands will receive heavy rain and strong winds today and into tomorrow. But Mayor Kerry Hayes said residents can be assured the region is well prepared.

"The situation this morning is that we can expect flooding in the Gemfields area from this afternoon and the Theresa, Retreat and Policeman's creeks catchment,” he said.

"We've been preparing for several days now and today the local disaster coordination centre has been activated and all emergency services are on standby.

"The message to everyone is to make the usual preparations for a severe weather event:

-Secure all loose items around your property.

-Check on your neighbours.

-Rethink travel plans and if it's flooded, forget it.

-People in rural areas that generally get cut-off should ensure they have supplies for 7 days.

-Stay tuned to the ABC radio for emergency broadcasts.

"Our disaster management dashboard is the place to go for all road closure information and for any emergency news. We will also be publishing regular updates via the council website and Facebook page.”

You can visit the CH disaster management dashboard by clicking here.